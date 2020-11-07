Last updated on .From the section Cricket

Chigumbura scored two ODI centuries, with a top score of 117 against Pakistan in 2015

Zimbabwe all-rounder Elton Chigumbura will retire from international cricket at the end of the current T20 series with Pakistan.

The 34-year-old made his international debut in 2004 and has played 14 Tests, 213 one-day internationals and 55 T20s.

He captained his country 80 times and is only the second Zimbabwean, after Grant Flower, to achieve the double of 4,000 runs and 100 wickets in ODIs.

Chigumbura has also played county cricket for Northamptonshire.

Zimbabwe Cricket said the all-rounder was retiring because "injuries had continued to take a toll", as well as to "pave the way for young blood in the national side".

Pakistan, who won the ODI series 2-1, lead the T20s 1-0 and the three-match series in Rawalpindi continues on Sunday, concluding on Tuesday.