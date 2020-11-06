Last updated on .From the section Cricket

Kane Williamson and Jason Holder shared an unbroken stand of 65

Indian Premier League eliminator, Abu Dhabi: Royal Challengers Bangalore 131-7 (20 overs): De Villiers 56; Holder 3-25 Sunrisers Hyderabad 132-4 (19.4 overs): Williamson 50*, Holder 24* Sunrisers Hyderabad won by six wickets Scorecard

Sunrisers Hyderabad squeezed home in a tense run-chase to defeat Virat Kohli's Royal Challengers Bangalore in the Indian Premier League eliminator.

Sunrisers will now meet Delhi Capitals on Sunday for the right to meet Mumbai Indians in Tuesday's final.

Reduced to 67-4 in pursuit of 132, Sunrisers got home with two balls to spare thanks to Kane Williamson's 50 not out and Jason Holder's unbeaten 24.

Holder earlier took 3-25 as RCB were restricted to 131-7.

The performance of Holder was typical of a Sunrisers run of form that now stands at five wins in six games, coinciding with the West Indies' captain's introduction into the side.

Sunrisers are coached by ex-England boss Trevor Bayliss and have Jonny Bairstow in their squad, with the England opener losing his place in their recent run of wins.

RCB captain Virat Kohli promoted himself to open, but after he was caught down the leg side off Holder in the second over, their innings barely found any momentum.

AB de Villiers made 56 from 43 balls and Aaron Finch 32 from 30, but England all-rounder Moeen Ali was comically run out from the first ball he faced, trying to take a single off a free hit.

Sunrisers found the chase just as tough, needing 65 from 49 balls when Priyam Garg was held at deep cover off the spin of Yuzvendra Chahal.

But Williamson and Holder, both international captains, held their nerve. With nine needed from the final over, Williamson took a single, before Holder hit back-to-back boundaries.