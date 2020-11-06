Last updated on .From the section Cricket

Kagiso Rabada (right) has taken 117 wickets in 75 one-day internationals for South Africa

Pace bowler Kagiso Rabada has returned to the South Africa squad for the upcoming Twenty20 and one-day internationals against England.

Rabada, 25, had a groin strain in March, which is when the Proteas last played competitively because of the coronavirus pandemic.

He has since featured in the Indian Premier League.

The first of the three T20s is in Cape Town on 27 November, with the three ODIs starting on 4 December.

Uncapped Glenton Stuurman is included in the 24-man party, as is fellow seamer Junior Dala, who has not played internationally for more than 18 months because of a lengthy injury.

Wicketkeeper Quinton de Kock is captain, with former skipper Faf du Plessis also included.

South Africa squad: Quinton de Kock (captain), Temba Bavuma, Junior Dala, Faf du Plessis, Bjorn Fortuin, Beuran Hendricks, Reeza Hendricks, Heinrich Klaasen, George Linde, Keshav Maharaj, Janneman Malan, David Miller, Lungi Ngidi, Anrich Nortje, Andile Phehlukwayo, Dwaine Pretorius, Kagiso Rabada, Tabraiz Shamsi, Lutho Sipamla, Jon-Jon Smuts, Glenton Stuurman, Pite van Biljon, Rassie van der Dussen, Kyle Verreynne.