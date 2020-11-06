Last updated on .From the section Women's Cricket

Johann Myburgh retired in 2018 after stints in county cricket with Hampshire, Durham and Somerset

South East Stars have appointed Johann Myburgh as their first permanent women's regional head coach.

The former Hampshire, Durham and Somerset opener and off-spinner takes on the role Jonathan Batty covered on an interim basis last season.

South African Myburgh, 40, has previously been an assistant coach in the Women's Big Bash at Sydney Thunder.

South East Stars cover Kent and Surrey in the ECB's reconfigured regional structure for the women's game.

"It's an exciting time to be involved in women's cricket and I can't wait to get started," Myburgh, who retired in 2018 after a 21-year playing career said.

The regional structure for the 2021 season is still to be finalised but it is expected to include both 50-over and 20-over competitions.

Last season's shortened calendar meant only the 50-over Rachael Heyhoe Flint Trophy was played by the regions.