Rashid Khan is the number one Twenty20 bowler and has played franchise T20 cricket around the world

Afghanistan leg-spinner Rashid Khan is one of four players retained by Trent Rockets for The Hundred in 2021.

The world's top-ranked Twenty20 bowler will be joined by England and Nottinghamshire opening batsman Alex Hales.

England bowler Katherine Brunt and Australia batter Elyse Villani have been retained by the women's team.

The launch of the 100-ball competition this summer was postponed by a year because of the coronavirus pandemic.

Rashid, who is playing for Sunrisers Hyderabad in the Indian Premier League, was the first pick in last year's Hundred draft and becomes the first overseas player to be retained by a team for 2021.

"As soon as I heard about The Hundred I was super excited to play and I am very pleased that I have been able to stay at Trent Rockets," the 22-year-old said.

Rashid and Hales join Joe Root in the squad after the England Test captain was retained last month.

"Alex is a great guy. He's one of the strongest hitters of the ball in the world so I'm excited to be in the same team as him and Joe is a classic batsman - one of the very best in the modern era." Rashid added.

"I can't wait to play with him. It's a great opportunity for me to learn from his knowledge, experience and understanding of the game."

A window is open until January for men's teams to negotiate with their players over new deals for 2021.

Teams can keep any player they signed for the 2020 tournament and move them up or down salary brackets, which have been reduced by 20% because of the Covid-19 pandemic.

There will be another player draft in February.

Brunt, Villani and Sciver to link up again

All players in the women's competition have been given the option of keeping their 2020 deals and Brunt will link up with England team-mate Nat Sciver, who was last month retained by Trent Rockets.

"Tournaments like The Hundred are an awesome way for us to keep that interest up and showcase our skills," said Brunt, who is England's leading wicket-taker with 280.

Australia's Villani is looking forward to reconnecting with Brunt and Sciver, after the trio played together for Melbourne Stars in the Women's Big Bash League.

"Over the years playing together, you get to know them as people and develop friendships and connections and they're two of the best people to play in a cricket team with," she said.