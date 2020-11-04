Last updated on .From the section Women's Cricket

England and Trailblazers spinner Sophie Ecclestone is the world's number one T20 ranked bowler

Women's T20 Challenge, Sharjah Velocity 47 all out (15.1 overs) : Verma 13, Ecclestone 4-9, Goswami 2-13 Trailblazers 49-1 (7.5 overs) : Dottin 29, Ghosh 13 Trailblazers won by nine wickets Scorecard

England spinner Sophie Ecclestone bowled a superb spell as Trailblazers thrashed Velocity by nine wickets in the Women's T20 Challenge in Sharjah.

The T20 top-ranked bowler took 4-9, including a double-wicket maiden, as Velocity were skittled out for just 47.

West Indies opener Deandra Dottin scored 29 as Trailblazers reached the target with 12.1 overs to spare.

Trailblazers will book their place in Tuesday's final with a win against Supernovas on Saturday.

A Supernovas victory will leave all three teams on two points, with the finalists determined by run-rate.

Ecclestone shines in Sharjah

Velocity, coming off the back of a five-wicket win over Supernovas on Wednesday, were unable to deal with the length and spin of Ecclestone.

The 21-year-old took two wickets in consecutive balls, trapping Velocity captain Mithali Raj lbw for one, before bowling Veda Krishnamurthy the next ball.

She then took the wicket of Sushma Verma to leave Velocity reeling at 22-5 after six overs and then finished off the innings by dismissing Jahanara Alam.

England and Velocity opener Danni Wyatt was dismissed for just five, having scored a duck in the win over Supernovas.

Listen to commentary of the Women's T20 Challenge and the conclusion of the Indian Premier League on BBC Radio 5 Live Sports Extra.