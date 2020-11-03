Last updated on .From the section Women's Cricket

Knight and Thunder skipper Rachael Haynes made a 107-run partnership

Women's Big Bash League Perth Scorchers 120 all out (19.4 overs): Mooney 61, Bates 3-9 Sydney Thunder 144-4 (20 overs): Haynes 61, Knight 57 Sydney Thunder won by 24 runs Scorecard and table

England captain Heather Knight made 57 and took 2-29 as Sydney Thunder beat Perth Scorchers by 24 runs in the Women's Big Bash League (WBBL).

Knight hit six fours and one six in her 46-ball knock as Sydney reached 144-4 in their 20 overs, before Perth were bowled out for 120.

Samantha Bates starred with the ball for Sydney with 3-9 in four overs.

Knight made her highest WBBL score of 83 in last week's win over Adelaide Strikers.

The England skipper shared a 107-run stand for the fourth wicket with Thunder captain Rachel Haynes, who scored 61.

Haynes smashed three sixes and three fours from 51 balls.