Australia's David Warner is captain of Sunrisers Hyderabad

Indian Premier League (Dubai) Mumbai Indians 149-8 (20 overs): Pollard 41; S Sharma 3-34 Sunrisers Hyderabad 151-0 (17.1 overs): Warner 85, Saha 58 Sunrisers won by 10 wickets Scorecard. Table

David Warner's 85 helped Sunrisers Hyderabad reach the last four of the Indian Premier League with a 10-wicket victory against Mumbai Indians.

Sunrisers now play Royal Challengers Bangalore in Friday's eliminator match.

The winner will advance to Sunday's second qualifying match against Mumbai or Delhi for a chance to reach the final.

Victory over Mumbai, helped by Wriddhiman Saha's 58, means Sunrisers finish third in the table.

Mumbai could only set a target of 149 runs after Sunrisers' Sandeep Sharma took two early wickets and added a third soon after.

An impressive partnership from former Australia captain Warner and Saha was enough for Sunrisers to seal their place in the play-offs with just under three overs to spare.

Mumbai and Delhi face each other in the first qualifying match on Thursday, with the winner advancing straight to the final on on Tuesday 10 November.

