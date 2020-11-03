Last updated on .From the section Cricket

Shane Watson's final professional match was for Chennai Super Kings in the Indian Premier League

Former Australia all-rounder Shane Watson has retired from all forms of cricket after a 20-year career.

Watson, 39, retired from international cricket in 2016 but continued to play in various Twenty20 leagues.

He scored 14 for Chennai Super Kings in the Indian Premier League in his final professional match.

"It really does feel like the right time now that I've played my last game of cricket ever for my beloved CSK," Watson said on Tuesday.

Watson played in 59 Tests, 190 one-day internationals and 58 T20 matches for Australia.

He made six centuries in his domestic T20 career and took 216 wickets at an average of 27.02.

He has the highest individual men's ODI score for Australia, making an unbeaten 185 against Bangladesh in April 2011.

Watson won the IPL title with Rajasthan Royals in 2008 and again with Chennai in 2018.

Named the player of the tournament in its inaugural edition, Watson was also the first overseas player to score a century and take a hat-trick in the IPL.

"To think that I'm finishing my playing days as a 39-year-old, after all of my injury setbacks, I feel so ridiculously fortunate," Watson added.