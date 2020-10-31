Last updated on .From the section Cricket

Kieron Pollard (right) is the Windies T20 captain and plays for Mumbai Indians in the IPL

West Indies face part of their squad being in isolation until the day of the first match of their tour of New Zealand, says coach Phil Simmons.

Some of the squad arrived in New Zealand on Friday and have gone into a mandatory 14-day isolation period.

But others are still playing in the Indian Premier League and their later arrival means an isolation period that ends just before the opening Twenty20 international on 27 November.

"It's a bit difficult," said Simmons.

"The main T20 guys are in isolation until the morning of the first game.

"The plus is that they will be coming from a high-quality tournament so they will be sharp."

The IPL is taking place in the United Arab Emirates with Kieron Pollard, Nicholas Pooran and Shimron Hetmyer some of the Windies players involved.

All-rounder and Test captain Jason Holder is also playing in the IPL but he is not in the T20 squad, who are skippered by Pollard.

West Indies play three T20 internationals and two Test matches on their tour of New Zealand.

Simmons' side were the first team to go on an international tour during the coronavirus pandemic when they played in England last summer.

Full tour dates

November

27 - first Twenty20 international, Auckland (d/n) (06:00 GMT)

29 - second Twenty20 international, Mount Maunganui (01:00 GMT)

30 - third Twenty20 international, Mount Maunganui (d/n) (06:00 GMT)

December

3-7 - first Test, Hamilton (22:00 GMT, 2-6 Dec)

11-15 - second Test, Wellington (Basin Reserve) (22:00 GMT, 10-14 Dec)