Graeme White: Northamptonshire spinner signs new one-year white-ball contract
Last updated on .From the section Cricket
Northamptonshire bowler Graeme White has signed a one-year white-ball contract extension with the county.
The 33-year-old spinner was Northants' joint-leading wicket-taker in the T20 Blast in 2020, with 12 in 10 games.
White returned to Northants in 2014 after a spell with Nottinghamshire.
"I'm looking forward to hopefully winning more trophies with them," said White, who will also help with coaching the county's junior players alongside his playing commitments.