With 411 runs, Luke Wright was the third-highest run scorer in 2020's T20 Blast competition

Sussex batsman Luke Wright has signed a contract extension until the end of 2023 to play white-ball cricket only.

The 35-year-old has been the with the club for 16 years and captained Sussex Sharks to their third straight T20 Blast quarter-final earlier this year.

"This club is very special to me and my family," he told Sussex's website.

"I believe I have a very important role at the club both as a player and in helping the next generation of players come through."

Former Leicestershire youngster Wright made his professional debut in 2003 and is the leading run-scorer in English domestic T20 cricket, with a total of 7,998 T20 Blast runs.