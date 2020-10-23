Last updated on .From the section Cricket

Mason Crane's only Test appearance to date came against Australia at Sydney in January 2018

Hampshire and England leg-spinner Mason Crane has extended his contract with the county until the end of 2022.

The 23-year-old, who has played one Test and two T20 internationals, came through Hampshire's academy and made his first-class debut in 2015.

After missing a large spell since his Test debut in 2018 with a stress fracture of the back, he featured nine times in the truncated 2020 season.

He also helped Hampshire to win the 2018 50-over One-Day Cup competition.

"I'm very happy to commit to a new extension here at Hampshire," Crane said.

"I'm looking forward to what the future brings for us as a team and can't wait to continue to improve and contribute to the club's success over the coming years."