Mattie McKiernan finished with figures of 2-3 in the first innings of the Bob Willis Trophy win over Nottinghamshire in August

Derbyshire all-rounder Mattie McKiernan and batsman Tom Wood have signed new one-year deals.

McKiernan, 26, featured regularly for the Falcons during this summer's T20 Blast competition

Wood, also 26, made three appearances in the 2020 campaign.

Head of cricket Dave Houghton told the county's website: external-link "Tom Wood and Mattie McKiernan fitted in really well with the way we like to play, and they took their chances in both formats."

Meanwhile, 20-year-old all-rounder Nils Priestley has also signed a one-year contract with the county.