England in South Africa 2020
England previously played Tests, ODIs and T20s in South Africa between December 2019 and February 2020
November
21 Intra-squad 50-over practice match, Cape Town
23 Two intra-squad Twenty20 practice matches, Paarl
27 1st Twenty20 international, Cape Town (d/n) (16:00 GMT)
29 2nd Twenty20 international, Paarl (14:30 GMT)
December
1 3rd Twenty20 international, Cape Town (d/n) (16:00 GMT)
4 1st ODI, Cape Town (d/n) (11:00 GMT)
6 2nd ODI, Paarl (08:00 GMT)
9 3rd ODI, Cape Town (d/n) (11:00 GMT)
