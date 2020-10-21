Find out which players will represent which teams in the inaugural season of The Hundred in 2021.
The launch of the 100-ball competition in 2020 was postponed by a year because of the coronavirus pandemic.
A 'retention window' is open until January for men's teams to renegotiate with their players over new deals for 2021, although salaries will be cut by 20%.
All women's players have been given the option of keeping their 2020 deals for 2021.
There will be another player draft in February, but these are the confirmed signings for 2021...
Trent Rockets
Southern Brave
|Jofra Archer
|Anya Shrubsole
|Stafanie Taylor
Northern Superchargers
|Ben Stokes
|Lauren Winfield-Hill
Welsh Fire
Oval Invincibles
|Rory Burns
|Fran Wilson
|Sam Curran
Manchester Originals
London Spirit
|Zak Crawley
|Deandra Dottin
Birmingham Phoenix
|Moeen Ali (captain)
|Sophie Devine (captain)
|Chris Woakes
|Amy Jones
|Dom Sibley