Find out which players will represent which teams in the inaugural season of The Hundred in 2021.

The launch of the 100-ball competition in 2020 was postponed by a year because of the coronavirus pandemic.

A 'retention window' is open until January for men's teams to renegotiate with their players over new deals for 2021, although salaries will be cut by 20%.

All women's players have been given the option of keeping their 2020 deals for 2021.

There will be another player draft in February, but these are the confirmed signings for 2021...

Trent Rockets

Men Women Joe Root Nat Sciver

Southern Brave

Men Women Jofra Archer Anya Shrubsole Stafanie Taylor

Northern Superchargers

Men Women Ben Stokes Lauren Winfield-Hill

Welsh Fire

Men Women Ollie Pope Katie George

Oval Invincibles

Men Women Rory Burns Fran Wilson Sam Curran

Manchester Originals

Men Women Jos Buttler Kate Cross

London Spirit

Men Women Zak Crawley Deandra Dottin

Birmingham Phoenix

Men Women Moeen Ali (captain) Sophie Devine (captain) Chris Woakes Amy Jones Dom Sibley