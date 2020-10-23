Last updated on .From the section Cricket

The 15% pay cut includes all retainers, match fees and win bonuses

England's centrally contracted men's players have agreed to a 15% pay cut for the next 12 months.

The England and Wales Cricket Board (ECB) reached an agreement with Team England Player Partnership (TEPP) after the financial implications of Covid-19.

Test and white-ball contracts were awarded to 23 players on 1 October.

"I would like to thank the players and TEPP for their collaboration," said Ashley Giles, England men's cricket managing director.

"The relationship with our men's players and their representatives is strong, and we need to recognise that our players, led by captains Joe Root and Eoin Morgan, have conducted themselves with great maturity and responsibility throughout this challenging time."

Richard Bevan, chairman of TEPP, added: "In agreeing to this revised remuneration package, they have shown great responsibility and unity with the wider game."

In September, the ECB announced it was to cut 62 jobs as a result of the coronavirus pandemic.

Chief executive Tom Harrison said the game would lose more than £100m this year, a figure that could rise to £200m next year.

Test and white-ball contracts: Jofra Archer (Sussex), Jos Buttler (Lancashire), Joe Root (Yorkshire), Ben Stokes (Durham), Chris Woakes (Warwickshire)

Test contracts: James Anderson (Lancashire), Stuart Broad (Nottinghamshire), Rory Burns (Surrey), Zak Crawley (Kent), Sam Curran (Surrey), Ollie Pope (Surrey), Dom Sibley (Warwickshire)

White-ball contracts: Moeen Ali (Worcestershire), Jonny Bairstow (Yorkshire), Tom Curran (Surrey), Eoin Morgan (Middlesex), Adil Rashid (Yorkshire), Jason Roy (Surrey), Mark Wood (Durham)

Incremental contracts: Dom Bess (Yorkshire), Chris Jordan (Sussex), Jack Leach (Somerset), Dawid Malan (Yorkshire)

Pace bowling developmental contracts: Saqib Mahmood (Lancashire), Craig Overton (Somerset), Olly Stone (Warwickshire)