Last updated on .From the section Cricket

Shikhar Dhawn has scored 69*, 57, 101* and 106* in his past four innings and now has 465 runs at an average of 66.42 in this season's IPL

Indian Premier League, Dubai Delhi Capitals 164-5 (20 overs): Dhawan 106* (61), Shami 2-28 Kings XI Punjab 167-5 (19 overs): Pooran 53 (28), Maxwell 32 (24), Rabada 2-27 Kings XI Punjab won by five wickets Scorecard

Indian Premier League leaders Delhi Capitals were beaten by second-from-bottom Kings XI Punjab despite a second successive century from Shikhar Dhawan.

He followed his unbeaten 101 against Chennai Super Kings with 106 not out off 61 balls in the Capitals' 164-5.

Chris Gayle kick-started Kings XI's chase with a 13-ball 29, including taking 25 off a Tushar Deshpande over.

Nicholas Pooran hit 53 off 28 balls and Glenn Maxwell 32 off 24 as Kings XI won with an over to spare in Dubai.

Maxwell, a £1.15m signing in the IPL auction, had managed only 58 runs at an average of 11.60 in nine games before this encounter.

He batted with unusual reserve to take Kings XI to within sight of victory, before a needless heave off Kagiso Rabada was superbly held by a diving Rishabh Pant running towards square leg.

Jimmy Neesham completed the job with a huge six over long-on off Daniel Sams.

Dhawan did not deserve to finish on the losing side, having hit 12 fours and three sixes and passing 5,000 IPL runs in the process.

He became only the second player - after Virat Kohli - to score successive IPL centuries, batting through an innings in which the next highest score was 14.

The Capitals remain two points clear of Mumbai Indians and Royal Challengers Bangalore at the top of the eight-team table, although they have played one game more.

Kings XI's fourth win of the tournament lifted them up two places to fifth, two points below the play-offs.

The tournament is being played in the United Arab Emirates because of the coronavirus pandemic.

Listen to Radio 5 Live Sports Extra commentary of IPL matches on the BBC Sport website and BBC Sounds.