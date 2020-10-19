Last updated on .From the section Cricket

Azeem Rafiq played 169 games for Yorkshire across all formats, making a high score of 100 and taking 217 wickets

Former Yorkshire spinner Azeem Rafiq is to appear in a documentary series commissioned by Cricket Australia about experiences of suffering racial abuse.

Last month, Rafiq, 29, claimed that "institutional racism" at Yorkshire left him close to taking his own life.

The county have opened an independent investigation into the allegations but the two parties are yet to meet for face-to-face discussions.

Rafiq said the approach to take part in the series is "encouraging".

He told BBC Sport: "It will be quite powerful. They could have had anyone on to talk about it but the fact they have invited someone who might be seen as controversial and anything could be said shows how seriously they are taking it."

Rafiq was spoken to by former Australia women's international Mel Jones, who is now a director on the Cricket Australia board.

Former Australia fast bowler and ex-Yorkshire coach Jason Gillespie is another who will be appearing in the six-part series, as reported in the Times. external-link

Rafiq added: "I will be talking about institutional racism, what we can do to make a change and how we need to keep the conversation going on it and keep the pressure on for change.

"Mel had seen how big the story was in the UK and said people in Australia need to hear it as well to bring more awareness to the issues."