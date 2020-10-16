Last updated on .From the section Cricket

Steve Patterson has taken five wickets or more in an innings eight times in first-class cricket

Yorkshire captain Steve Patterson has signed a contract extension with the club for the next two seasons.

The 37-year-old medium-pacer has taken 603 wickets in all formats of the game since his debut in 2005.

He was a member of the side that won back-to-back County Championships in 2014-15 and was made captain in 2018.

"By offering some consistency at one end, it allows the other younger bowlers a bit more leeway at the other end," he said.

"That way there's a little bit less pressure on them. The older I get, the more I pride myself on that really."

Patterson retired from T20 cricket in February to focus on 50-over and red-ball cricket.

He took 11 wickets in four Bob Willis Trophy games during the pandemic-shortened 2020 season.

"He's proving to be an excellent leader and we are delighted that he's going to continue to do that," said director of cricket Martyn Moxon.

"He's obviously now our most experienced bowler. He's got huge respect within the dressing room and it's great news that we've got him for at least another couple of years."