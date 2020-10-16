Last updated on .From the section Cricket

Josh Little made his international debut for Ireland in 2016

Cricket Ireland has offered first full-time central contracts to Josh Little, David Delany and Curtis Campher for 2021.

Bowlers Little and Delany and all-rounder Campher are among 18 players awarded central contracts.

George Dockrell and Shane Getkate have been offered retainer contracts.

However, long-serving seamer Boyd Rankin misses out along with Stuart Thompson and Tyrone Kane.

Andrew White, chairman of men's selectors, said: "The selectors have been extremely pleased with the successful start to Curtis Campher's Irish career, and the positive progress displayed by two exciting young talented pacemen in Josh Little and David Delany.

"It's exciting for fans to see these three young players in the green, and it creates a sense of anticipation as to the potential impact they may have on the international stage.

"With each passing year the questions posed to selectors by the contracts process mean tough decisions have to be made.

"It is pleasing to know that there are so many players who are vying to be on the list, and some can rightfully feel unfortunate not to be there today.

"To those who have lost contracts - Boyd, Stuart and Tyrone - the door is never fully closed and the selectors will be keeping a keen eye on their progress during the coming season."

Full-time contracts: Mark Adair, Andrew Balbirnie, Curtis Campher, Peter Chase, David Delany, Gareth Delany, Josh Little, Andrew McBrine, Barry McCarthy, James McCollum, Kevin O'Brien, William Porterfield, Simi Singh, Paul Stirling, Harry Tector, Lorcan Tucker, Gary Wilson, Craig Young.

Retainer contracts: George Dockrell, Shane Getkate.