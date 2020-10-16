Last updated on .From the section Cricket

Brett Hutton claimed 106 wickets in 33 games in his first spell with Notts at an average of 29.55

Nottinghamshire have re-signed seam bowler Brett Hutton on a three-year deal after his release by Northants.

Trent Bridge academy graduate Hutton, 27, moved from Notts for Wantage Road in 2018 and took 87 wickets in 22 red-ball matches for Northants.

Hutton left Northants last week after turning down a contract extension.

"He's returning a better, more experienced bowler than when he left and that's exciting for us," Notts head coach Peter Moores said.

"What makes him the ideal signing for us right now is his pedigree in red-ball cricket.

"The consistency of his championship record stands up. He's been one of the better seam bowlers around for a number of years."