Adil Rashid made his England debut in 2009

England leg-spinner Adil Rashid has signed a new one-year white-ball contract with Yorkshire for 2021.

Rashid's England commitments meant he did not play for the county in 2020.

The 2019 World Cup winner, 32, made his debut for Yorkshire in 2006 and has gone on to play 19 Test matches, 106 ODIs and 49 Twenty20 internationals.

"It's always good to have him as a potential selection for us," Yorkshire director of cricket Martyn Moxon told the club website.

"He's been at the top of his game this summer and put in some fantastic performances.

"He's consistent now at international level. There's a lot of good white-ball spinners around the world but he's definitely one of the best.

"Any games that he is available for us, it will be great to have him as part of our team."

Rashid, ranked seventh in the world in the ICC's T20 bowler rankings, has not played any red-ball cricket since January 2019.

"It would be nice to be able to play in the Vitality Blast next year," Rashid said.

"I haven't played for a while now because of Covid and being with England, but it would be nice to represent Yorkshire again next year."