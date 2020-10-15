Last updated on .From the section Cricket

Pakistan toured England in summer 2020 and played three Tests and three T20s

England have been invited to take part in a short, limited-overs tour of Pakistan in early 2021.

England have not played in Pakistan since 2005 and their next trip is due in 2022.

Pakistan did not host Test cricket for 10 years following an attack by gunmen on the Sri Lanka team in 2009.

The England and Wales Cricket Board (ECB) said it will liaise with the Pakistan Cricket Board and "a final decision will be taken in due course".

Pakistan toured England in summer 2020, playing in three Test matches and three Twenty20s.

International cricket first returned to Pakistan in 2015 with limited-overs matches against Zimbabwe.

Sri Lanka, West Indies and a World XI all played T20s before Sri Lanka undertook a full tour in 2019.

Since then, Bangladesh have played Test cricket in Pakistan, while an MCC side captained by Kumar Sangakkara - who was on the Sri Lanka bus attacked 11 years ago - also toured in February of this year.

"We welcome the fact that international cricket is returning to Pakistan and are committed to doing what we can to help this develop further," added the ECB statement.

"As with any proposed tour that takes place at this time, the safety and welfare of our players and staff is paramount.

"As such, there are a number of factors that need to be taken into consideration, including the proposed protocols in relation to Covid-19 bio-secure bubbles, the proposed levels of security around the team, as well as the feasibility of undertaking this tour against the backdrop of an already busy schedule of international cricket for the England men's team."