The USA earned a surprise win over Scotland in December 2019

USA Cricket has launched plans to become a full member of the International Cricket Council by 2030.

The organisation said it plans to make cricket a mainstream sport in the United States within a decade.

The US gained associate member status in 2019 and plays one-day and Twenty20 internationals against smaller nations.

The Foundation Plan outlines how USA Cricket will develop to reach Test-playing status, such as increasing participation and engagement.

It says it will support the development and launch of the US' first fully professional T20 league, "capable of attracting the best cricketing talent in the world".

USA Cricket also says it will work with the ICC to help cricket be included in the 2028 Olympics in Los Angeles.

There are currently 12 full members of the ICC with Afghanistan and Ireland the most recent to be added in 2017.