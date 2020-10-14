Last updated on .From the section Cricket

Sussex won one and drew four of their Bob Willis Trophy games this summer

Sussex have been deducted 24 points from their final Bob Willis Trophy total after seamer Mitchell Claydon was found guilty of ball-tampering.

Claydon was given a nine-match suspension for putting hand sanitiser on the ball in a game against Middlesex on 23 August.

Sussex had finished bottom of their Bob Willis Trophy group with 36 points and that will now be reduced to 12.

Claydon's ban will see him miss the first two matches of next season.

Both the county and Claydon have been charged with a breach of England and Wales Cricket Board directives 3.3 and 3.7, which state: