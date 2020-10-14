Last updated on .From the section Cricket

Reid (left) became a match referee for the International Cricket Council in later life, here officiating in a West Indies-England series in 1994

Former New Zealand captain John Reid has died at the age of 92.

He played in 58 Tests between 1949 and 1965, including 34 as captain, and since 2015 had been his country's oldest surviving Test cricketer.

An all-rounder, Reid was a powerful right-handed batsman who could bowl right-arm seam or off-spin, and even kept wicket in one of his early Tests.

He captained the Kiwis to their first ever Test win, over West Indies in 1956, 26 years after their first game.

Reid scored 3,428 Test runs at an average of 33.28, and took 85 wickets at 33.35, but was often the star batsman in a comparatively weak New Zealand side.

Against England at Christchurch in 1963, he made 100 as they were bowled out for 159 in the second innings - it remains the lowest completed Test innings to include a century. external-link

Reid was appointed OBE in 1962, and later became a match referee for the International Cricket Council between 1993 and 2002.