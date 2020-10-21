Last updated on .From the section Cricket

England played three one-day internationals and three Twenty20s in South Africa in February

England's white-ball tour of South Africa next month will go ahead after it was given the green light by the South African government.

England will play three Twenty20s and three one-day internationals from 27 November, all behind closed doors.

The team will travel to South Africa on 16 November, with games played at Cape Town's Newlands and in nearby Paarl.

It will be South Africa's first cricket since the sport's coronavirus shutdown and England's first matches overseas.

The South African government regards the UK as 'high risk' for coronavirus which had put the tour in doubt.

The England players and management have been granted exemptions to travel.

They will be based in Cape Town and will train at Western Province Cricket Club, playing three intra-squad matches before the first T20.

The three ODI matches will count towards qualification external-link for the 2023 World Cup in India.

England managed to complete their entire schedule of home men's international cricket this summer despite the pandemic by playing matches in bio-secure venues.

They are scheduled to play Sri Lanka and India early in 2021 but neither tour has been confirmed.

Pakistan have also invited England to take part in a short, limited-overs tour in early 2021.

South Africa tour schedule