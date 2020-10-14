Last updated on .From the section Cricket

Matthew Waite missed all of the shortened 2020 county season with a persistent ankle injury

Yorkshire all-rounder Matthew Waite has agreed a two-year contract extension until the end of the 2022 season.

The 24-year-old was unable to play a part in the 2020 campaign because of injury problems.

Waite has not made a first-class appearance for the White Rose county since April 2019 with his last white-ball game coming the following month.

"Moving forward, hopefully I can have a bit of luck and get on a decent run," Leeds-born Waite said.