Last season saw Aron Nijjar record new career-best T20 figures of 3-22

Essex bowler Aron Nijjar, wicketkeeper Will Buttleman and pace bowler Ben Allison have all signed new contracts.

Left-arm spinner Nijjar, 26, played in nine of the 10 T20 Blast games in 2020, taking eight wickets.

Buttleman, 20, like Nijjar, has signed a one-year deal. Allison, also 20, who made his T20 debut in the 2020 season, has signed a two-year contract.

Head coach Anthony McGrath said: "All these lads have talent, and you can never have too many talented players."