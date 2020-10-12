Aron Nijjar, Ben Allison & Will Buttleman sign new Essex contracts
Essex bowler Aron Nijjar, wicketkeeper Will Buttleman and pace bowler Ben Allison have all signed new contracts.
Left-arm spinner Nijjar, 26, played in nine of the 10 T20 Blast games in 2020, taking eight wickets.
Buttleman, 20, like Nijjar, has signed a one-year deal. Allison, also 20, who made his T20 debut in the 2020 season, has signed a two-year contract.
Head coach Anthony McGrath said: "All these lads have talent, and you can never have too many talented players."