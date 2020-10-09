Last updated on .From the section Cricket

Ivan Thomas took 112 wickets in his 73 appearances for Kent

Kent have released fast bowler Ivan Thomas.

The 29-year-old made his first-class debut for the county in 2012 and made 73 appearances across all formats.

An anterior cruciate ligament injury ruled him out for the 2019 season but he made his return to action in the Bob Willis Trophy in August.

"The squad looks in an incredible place with every potential of winning trophies in all formats," he told the club website.

"I'm gutted that I couldn't have spent another decade here, but I'm thankful for the opportunities I've been given.

"Playing a role in the promotion season in 2018 will be a highlight of my time at Kent, and I hope the team can go on to win Division One in the near future."