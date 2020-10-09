Last updated on .From the section Cricket

Blessing Muzabarani, Tom Sole and Brett Hutton have all been allowed to leave Northamptonshire

Zimbabwean Muzabarani, 24, originally joined the county on a three-year Kolpak registration but leaves with a year remaining on his contract.

Scotland international all-rounder Sole, 24, featured in just three T20 Blast matches last season.

Former Nottinghamshire right-arm seamer Hutton, 27, leaves after turning down a contract extension earlier in the year.

Changes from next season following Brexit mean Northants would only have been able to retain Muzabarani's registration if he became an overseas player.