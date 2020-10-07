Last updated on .From the section Cricket

Jack White joined Northamptonshire in 2019 but injuries delayed his debut until last season

Northamptonshire seam bowler Jack White has agreed to his extend his contract until the end of the 2022 season.

Kendal-born White, 28, follows team-mates Charlie Thurston and Ben Curran in extending his time at Wantage Road.

The right-armer took 13 wickets in four Bob Willis Trophy matches this season, at an average of just 20 following his county debut against Warwickshire.

His first year at the club was hampered by injuries having joined after a stint playing grade cricket in Australia.