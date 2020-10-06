Gloucestershire: Matt Taylor agrees contract extension until end of 2022 season

Gloucestershire's Matt Taylor
Matt Taylor bowled more overs than any other Gloucestershire player in the Bob Willis Trophy

Gloucestershire left-arm fast bowler Matt Taylor has agreed a new contract until the end of the 2022 season.

Taylor helped Gloucestershire reach the T20 Blast semi-finals, taking eight wickets in seven appearances at 29.62.

The 26-year-old is the younger brother of Gloucestershire team-mate Jack and has taken more than 200 wickets for the county in all formats of the game.

"I hope I can contribute to us winning more trophies and having continued success on and off the field," he said.

Last week, Jack Taylor signed a new deal until the end of the 2022 season.

