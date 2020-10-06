Last updated on .From the section Cricket

Ben Stokes travelled to New Zealand in August to be with his father Ged

Ben Stokes says his father reminded him of his "duties to the job" as he prepared to leave New Zealand to play in the Indian Premier League following compassionate leave.

The England all-rounder travelled to New Zealand in August to be with his father, Ged, who has brain cancer.

Stokes flew to Dubai on Saturday to meet up with the Rajasthan Royals.

"Dad told me I have a duty to do the job that I do and as a husband and father as well," Stokes said.

Stokes, 29, missed two of England's summer Test matches against Pakistan to be with his family.

Writing in his Daily Mirror column external-link , Stokes said he was able to go to Dubai "with my parents' love and blessing".

"We came to a decision that now sees me back focusing on the game and then I'll be heading home to Clare [his wife] and the kids.

"All things considered, I'm in a good place."