Nobody has taken more T20 Blast wickets than the 172 claimed by Danny Briggs

Warwickshire have signed Sussex and former England white-ball international bowler Danny Briggs.

The 29-year-old slow left-armer has agreed a three-year contract at Edgbaston after four years at Hove.

He began his career at Hampshire, with whom he won two T20 Blast titles and the One-Day Cup.

Briggs has taken 568 wickets in an 11-year career which saw him earn seven Twenty20 caps and play one one-day international for England from 2012-14.

"For several years Danny has been widely recognised as one of the leading spinners in the county game and he is an excellent addition to our squad," Warwickshire sport director Paul Farbrace told the club website.

"His record in T20, in particular, is outstanding as the leading wicket-taker in the history of the Blast with 172 wickets.

"However, Danny is vastly experienced across all three formats of the game and he knows what it takes to win trophies, having previously been part of teams that won both white-ball competitions."