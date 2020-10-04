Scott Steel: Leicestershire sign Durham batsman on three-year deal
Leicestershire have signed batsman Scott Steel on a three-year contract.
The county said the 21-year-old arrived after turning down a new contract with his old club Durham.
Right-hander Steel averaged 34.42 in eight List A games for Durham, for whom he made his debut in 2019.
"It was a difficult decision to leave Durham but I wanted to be part of what they are building at Leicestershire," Steel said. "I believe it is a very exciting time to be joining the club."