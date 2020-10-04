Last updated on .From the section Cricket

Scott Steel has played in 21 T20 matches, eight List A games and two first-class fixtures

Leicestershire have signed batsman Scott Steel on a three-year contract.

The county said the 21-year-old arrived after turning down a new contract with his old club Durham.

Right-hander Steel averaged 34.42 in eight List A games for Durham, for whom he made his debut in 2019.

"It was a difficult decision to leave Durham but I wanted to be part of what they are building at Leicestershire," Steel said. "I believe it is a very exciting time to be joining the club."