Ben Duckett's half-century was his third in the T20 Blast this summer

Vitality Blast final, Edgbaston Surrey 127-7 (16 overs): Roy 66, Evans 43; Christian 4-23 Notts Outlaws 129-4 (13.2 overs): Duckett 53*, Trego 31; Jacks 2-32 Notts Outlaws beat Surrey by six wickets Match scorecard

Notts Outlaws beat Surrey by six wickets at Edgbaston to become T20 Blast champions for the second time.

In a match reduced to 16 overs a side, Surrey totalled 127-7 thanks to a 90-run partnership between England's Jason Roy (66) and Laurie Evans (43).

Dan Christian took 4-23, but Notts lost Alex Hales to the first ball of their reply and were soon 19-3.

Ben Duckett kept his head for an unbeaten 53 as he and Christian saw them to 129-4 with 16 balls to spare.

Duckett reached his 38-ball half-century with the winning boundary off Surrey skipper Gareth Batty to become a three-time T20 winner, having played for Northants Steelbacks in 2013 and 2016.

He put on 63 for the fourth wicket with Peter Trego (31), who was playing his first short-format game since July 2019 after Chris Nash was injured in Notts' semi-final victory over Lancashire.

Trego fell leg-before to spinner Dan Moriarty - whose 17 wickets in the competition were only exceeded by Jake Ball of Notts (19), but Christian hit three fours in an unbeaten 21 as he helped Duckett finish the job in the 14th over.

