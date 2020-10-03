Last updated on .From the section Women's Cricket

David Hemp played 271 first-class matches, scoring more than 15,000 runs for Glamorgan, Free State and Warwickshire. He also represented Bermuda in 22 one-day internationals

Former Glamorgan and Bermuda batsman David Hemp has taken over as head coach of Pakistan women.

The 49-year-old takes the role after coaching Melbourne Stars and Victoria in Australia's Women's Big Bash League from 2015 to 2020.

Urooj Mumtaz, acting head of Pakistan Women's Wing and chair of the women's selection committee, said Hemp has a "wealth of experience and knowledge".

"He is a perfect fit for the role we were looking for," added Mumtaz.

Hump succeeds Iqbal Imam as he looks forward to Pakistan's ICC Women's World Cup qualifier in 2021 before the global tournament in New Zealand in 2022.