Ben Stokes has taken time away from the game to be with his father Ged in New Zealand

Ben Stokes has left New Zealand and is on his way to Dubai to join IPL side Rajasthan Royals, after a period of compassionate leave.

The England all-rounder travelled to New Zealand in August to be with his father Ged, who has brain cancer.

In an emotional post on Instagram, Stokes said "goodbyes never get easier" as he prepared to leave his family and return to action.

The 29-year-old missed two of England's summer Test matches against Pakistan.

Stokes, who was born in New Zealand, will arrive in Dubai on Sunday, before having to quarantine for six days under Covid-19 measures.

Following his period of self-isolation, Stokes will have to test negative, before being eligible to join up with his team-mates.

It means he could return to action against the Sunrisers Hyderabad on 11 October.