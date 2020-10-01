Last updated on .From the section Cricket

Jack Taylor has a batting strike-rate of 144 in T20 cricket

Gloucestershire's T20 captain Jack Taylor has signed a new deal until the end of the 2022 season.

The middle-order batsman, 28, led the county to Saturday's T20 Blast Finals Day with victory over Northants Steelbacks in Thursday's quarter-final.

Taylor has been at the club for a decade having made his first-class debut in 2010.

"Gloucestershire is my home club and it's a huge part of my life," Taylor told the club website. external-link

"I've also loved the opportunity to captain in this year's Vitality Blast. I'm looking forward to what this team can achieve over the next couple of years."