Jack Taylor: Gloucestershire T20 Blast captain signs deal until 2022
Gloucestershire's T20 captain Jack Taylor has signed a new deal until the end of the 2022 season.
The middle-order batsman, 28, led the county to Saturday's T20 Blast Finals Day with victory over Northants Steelbacks in Thursday's quarter-final.
Taylor has been at the club for a decade having made his first-class debut in 2010.
"Gloucestershire is my home club and it's a huge part of my life," Taylor told the club website.
"I've also loved the opportunity to captain in this year's Vitality Blast. I'm looking forward to what this team can achieve over the next couple of years."