Ryan ten Doeschate captained Essex to two County Championship titles and was part of the side which won the Bob Willis Trophy last month

Essex all-rounder Ryan ten Doeschate has signed a one-year contract extension, which will keep him at the club until the end of the 2021 season.

The 40-year-old joined the club in 2003 and captained the side from 2016 to 2019 - a period during which Essex won the County Championship twice.

The Netherlands international scored 218 runs at an average of 31.14 in the Bob Willis Trophy this season.

Essex won the competition after drawing the Lord's final with Somerset.

"Ryan is a massive player for us, both on the field and within the dressing room," head coach Anthony McGrath told the club website. external-link

"He gives everything his all and you can't buy his attitude and experience."