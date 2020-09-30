Last updated on .From the section Cricket

Tom Fell was one of six Worcestershire batsmen to average more than 40 in the Bob Willis Trophy

Worcestershire duo Tom Fell and Charlie Morris have signed contract extensions until the end of the 2022 season.

Batsman Fell, 26, and pace bowler Morris, 28, both had one year left on their current deals but have agreed terms for a further 12 months.

Head coach Alex Gidman said: "Tom has worked extremely hard, putting a lot of hours in and focusing on the basics, which has translated into performances.

"Charlie is the ultimate pro. He is reliable and consistently performs."