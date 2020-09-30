Last updated on .From the section Cricket

Wicketkeeper-batsman Jonny Bairstow has not been given an England central contract for Test cricket in 2020-21.

Yorkshire's Bairstow, 31, who was not selected for the summer's Test series with West Indies and Pakistan, remains contracted for limited-overs cricket.

Batsmen Zak Crawley, Ollie Pope and Dom Sibley all receive a Test central contract for the first time.

All-rounder Tom Curran has been given a white-ball contract, while Kent batsman Joe Denly misses out altogether.

Denly had previously held a limited-overs contract.

Meanwhile, spinner Dom Bess, seamer Chris Jordan and batsman Dawid Malan - previously uncontracted - will receive incremental deals.

The contracts, handed to a total of 23 players, start on 1 October and run for 12 months.

Players on the Test and white-ball contracts will have their salaries, which are calculated by a ranking system based on performance, fitness and other factors, paid in full by the England and Wales Cricket Board (ECB).

However, the ECB says there could be an impact on how much players are paid as a result of the financial impact of the coronavirus pandemic, with levels of remuneration currently being finalised.

Test and white-ball contracts: Jofra Archer (Sussex), Jos Buttler (Lancashire), Joe Root (Yorkshire), Ben Stokes (Durham), Chris Woakes (Warwickshire).

Test contracts: James Anderson (Lancashire), Stuart Broad (Nottinghamshire), Rory Burns (Surrey), Zak Crawley (Kent), Sam Curran (Surrey), Ollie Pope (Surrey), Dom Sibley (Warwickshire).

White-ball contracts: Moeen Ali (Worcestershire), Jonny Bairstow (Yorkshire), Tom Curran (Surrey), Eoin Morgan (Middlesex), Adil Rashid (Yorkshire), Jason Roy (Surrey), Mark Wood (Durham).

Incremental contracts: Dom Bess (Yorkshire), Chris Jordan (Sussex), Jack Leach (Somerset), Dawid Malan (Yorkshire).

Pace bowling developmental contracts: Saqib Mahmood (Lancashire), Craig Overton (Somerset), Olly Stone (Warwickshire).

