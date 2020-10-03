Cricket quiz: What can you remember about the international & domestic summer?
Last updated on .From the section Cricket
There was a time when it seemed inevitable that we wouldn't see cricket this summer.
However, three months after the first ball was bowled, we've had a full men's international summer, a women's series and three domestic competitions.
There was plenty of action and drama - so how much can you remember about what happened?
We've come up with 25 questions; give it a go and share your results on social media, using #bbccricket.
All statistics correct up to 3 October.