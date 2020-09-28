Charlie Thurston: Northamptonshire batsman signs two-year contract extension
Northamptonshire batsman Charlie Thurston has signed a two-year contract extension at Wantage Road until the end of the 2022 season.
Thurston, 24, was the county's leading run-scorer in the Bob Willis Trophy with 357 runs at an average of 44.62.
He joined Northants in 2019 and has played 13 first-class games in his career, scoring two centuries.
"He's a brilliant lad to have around the squad," Northamptonshire's red-ball captain Adam Rossington said.
"Charlie's been impressive this year in the Bob Willis Trophy and I wanted to see him bat up the order a bit. He's played some very important innings for the club so hopefully he'll continue that next year."