Charlie Thurston scored a century in his last Bob Willis Trophy game for Northants against Glamorgan

Northamptonshire batsman Charlie Thurston has signed a two-year contract extension at Wantage Road until the end of the 2022 season.

Thurston, 24, was the county's leading run-scorer in the Bob Willis Trophy with 357 runs at an average of 44.62.

He joined Northants in 2019 and has played 13 first-class games in his career, scoring two centuries.

"He's a brilliant lad to have around the squad," Northamptonshire's red-ball captain Adam Rossington said.

"Charlie's been impressive this year in the Bob Willis Trophy and I wanted to see him bat up the order a bit. He's played some very important innings for the club so hopefully he'll continue that next year."