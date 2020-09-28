Last updated on .From the section Cricket

Feroze Khushi (left) had alcohol poured over him as Essex celebrated

Essex have said there needs to be more education on cultural diversity after a Muslim player was sprayed with alcohol during Bob Willis Trophy celebrations.

Batsman Feroze Khushi had beer poured over him on the balcony at Lord's as Essex displayed the trophy following Sunday's victory over Somerset.

Khushi, 21, was 12th man in the final.

"Essex prides themselves on their work within multi-diverse communities throughout the county and the surrounding areas," the club said.

"For a substantial period of time, Essex have had a multi-diverse team with players from different backgrounds, religions, and races, where cricket is at the heart of these communities.

"The club has worked extremely hard and will continue to bring cricket to anybody and everybody, and educate on diversity, but further work needs to be done across both sport and society in general, to widen people's knowledge and make them more aware of cultural differences."

Essex beat Somerset after the game was drawn, courtesy of their better first-innings score.