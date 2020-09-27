Last updated on .From the section Cricket

Matt Walker's Kent have reached the quarter-finals of this season's T20 Blast, having also finished second in their Bob Willis Trophy group

Kent head coach Matt Walker has extended his contract with the club until the end of the 2022 season.

The 46-year-old, who spent 16 years playing for the county, was appointed head coach in 2017 following a three-year stint as assistant coach.

Kent won promotion to Division One of the County Championship and finished as runners-up in the One-Day Cup in 2018.

"We have come a long way as a club over the last few years," he told the club website. external-link

He added: "We are building a squad that can compete for trophies and one that I hope the county can be proud of.

"I know how hard everyone here is working to keep raising standards. I'm excited to see what the next two years brings."