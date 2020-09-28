Last updated on .From the section Cricket

England's Jofra Archer (right) and Tom Curran helped Rajasthan Royals over the line as they completed the highest ever successful IPL run-chase against Kings XI Punjab on Sunday

The most incredible T20 comeback

Is the Indian Premier League the greatest, most entertaining cricket competition in the world?

If this week is anything to go by, you'll have a tough time arguing against that claim.

Rajasthan Royals needed 90 off 32 balls to beat Kings XI Punjab on Sunday. They had a batsman in the middle who had scored just eight runs from 19 balls. They couldn't win... could they?

Well, in T20 cricket, miracles happen.

The Royals reached their target of 224 - an IPL all-time record run chase - to complete one of the most incredible, unfathomable comebacks in the tournament's history.

Batsman Rahul Tewatia admitted the first 20 balls of his innings were the worst he's ever played. He then hit West Indies bowler Sheldon Cottrell for five sixes in an over and ended up scoring 53 from 31 balls.

Tewatia will be dining out on that innings for the rest of his life. And cricketers past and present acknowledged the incredible feat…

And so did one former footballer…

As events unfolded, it all got a bit too much for the Royal's social media admin…

While an emoji and gif perfectly summed up the Kings XI mood…

More super over drama

And if that wasn't enough, IPL fans were treated to another extraordinary and absurd game on Monday as Mumbai Indians nearly pulled off a win from the jaws of defeat against Royal Challengers Bangalore.

Needing 90 from five overs for the victory, it was pretty much game over for Mumbai.

Step up Ishan Kishan and Kieron Pollard who pummelled the bowlers to all parts of the ground to tie the game and take it to a super over.

The Little Master was lost for words ...

And an ex-England batsman was in shock...

After a back and forth super over, RCB needed one from the final ball to win. The man on strike? None other than RCB captain and cricket's biggest superstar, Virat Kohli.

Kohli found the boundary and let out a huge sigh of relief as RCB took the win.

Mumbai's pain was felt by Kings XI...

Warne's quarantine diaries & a 'proud' Kohli

Let's take a look at some reaction from the winning teams after those two dramatic matches.

As expected, there were a lot of smiles for the Royals…

Royals' mentor Shane Warne arrived in the United Arab Emirates and had been quarantining in his hotel. Here he is watching the win...

An insight into the world of Warney there, including an unmade bed and enough fries to feed the whole Royals team.

As for RCB, they had one very happy skipper after their win...

Pooran defies gravity

Is it a bird? Is it a plane? Nope, it's Nicholas Pooran with the most astonishing piece of fielding you'll ever see.

If you haven't seen it, stop what you're doing and watch it right now. external-link

Kings XI's Pooran defied gravity as he flung himself over the boundary rope and with one hand clawed the ball onto the field.

On commentary, ex-England batsman Kevin Pietersen's voice shrieked higher and higher as he yelled: "No way. No way! NO WAY! That is unbelievable! The best save in T20 cricket ever. That's the best I've seen."

Some other former international stars also could not quite believe what they had witnessed…

And, as with almost any situation in life, you can trawl back and find a suitable Jofra Archer tweet to describe the moment…

Ponting's pep talk & Bairstow's birthday bash

Away from those two games, Delhi Capitals coach Ricky Ponting - armed with a trusty notebook - dissected his team's performance in their win over Chennai Super Kings on Friday…

Ponting praised bowler Anrich Nortje's performance. But how do you pronounce the South Africa seamer's surname? The man himself is on hand to tell you…

Meanwhile, former England wicketkeeper James Foster was the butt of the joke and there were some birthday celebrations for Brendon McCullum in the Kolkata Knight Riders' dressing room after their win over Sunrisers Hyderabad on Saturday…

And sticking with birthday celebrations, England and Sunrisers opener Jonny Bairstow looked more interested in having his cake and eating it, rather than it being smeared all over his face…

It's a family affair

They may be fierce competitors on the field but players and coaches at the Mumbai Indians showed a much softer side this past week as they celebrated Daughter's Day 2020.

Rohit Sharma's offspring was calling the shots…

And sticking with the subject of families, the Chennai Super Kings have taken England's Sam Curran on as one of their own…