Lorcan Tucker top-scored for Leinster Lightning in their win over Northern Knight

Test Triangle Interprovincial 50-Over Cup, Malahide Northern Knights 240-9 (50 overs): J McCollum 60; J Little 2-35, G Dockrell 2-35 Leinster Lightning 243-7 (43.1 overs): L Tucker 83, S Singh 63*; M Adair 2-46 Leinster Lightning won by three wickets

Lorcan Tucker hit 83 to help Leinster Lightning to a three-wicket win against Northern Knights in the Test Triangle Inter-Provincial 50-Over Cup.

The Ulster visitors compiled a modest 240-9 at Malahide with James McCollum top scoring on 60.

Lightning, who had already won the competition for a seventh straight year, reached the victory target with almost seven overs to spare.

Tucker shone while Simi Singh struck an unbeaten 63 as they finished on 243-7.

Irish international Tucker entered the fray with the hosts struggling at 11/2 but smashed eight boundaries all around the wicket and flicked a huge six over fine leg and out of the ground towards the Castle in Malahide as he dominated a 68-run third-wicket partnership with Stephen Doheny (26).